Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, opted for a smaller rate hike this time around, taking its key rate from 1.5% to 2%.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It also said that from the beginning of March 2023 it would begin to reduce its balance sheet by 15 billion euros ($16 billion) per month on average until the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.