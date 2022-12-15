Money Report

Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, opted for a smaller rate hike this time around, taking its key rate from 1.5% to 2%.

It also said that from the beginning of March 2023 it would begin to reduce its balance sheet by 15 billion euros ($16 billion) per month on average until the end of the second quarter of 2023.

