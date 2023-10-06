Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report

(The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden is slated to address the jobs report released Friday morning showing positive growth in the economy over the last month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 in September, well above the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 170,000 and more than 100,000 higher than the previous month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to the forecast for 3.7%.