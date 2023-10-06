Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report

By Emma Kinery,CNBC

Leah Millis | Reuters

(The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden is slated to address the jobs report released Friday morning showing positive growth in the economy over the last month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 in September, well above the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 170,000 and more than 100,000 higher than the previous month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to the forecast for 3.7%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us