Watch Live: Schumer Takes Questions on Massive Climate, Tax Bill After Securing Democratic Support

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at noon ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is set to hold a press conference Friday on Democrats' marquee legislation to tackle tax reform, health care and climate change.

Schumer will speak after he unified the Democratic caucus around the bill by cutting a deal with centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a key holdout.

The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, was revealed late last month by Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., another centrist who had sunk Democrats' prior efforts to pass a sweeping package to overhaul the post-pandemic economy.

The reconciliation bill is set to proceed through the Senate this weekend. Democrats hope to pass it without needing any Republican support in the chamber, which is split 50-50 between the parties and where Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.

