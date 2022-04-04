Money Report

Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee to Vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Nomination

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on sending Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

The proceeding marks one of the final hurdles for Jackson, a 51-year-old federal judge and President Joe Biden's first high-court nominee, to clear on the path to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The vote in the 22-member Judiciary committee is expected to end in a tie, but that outcome will not halt Jackson's nomination.

