Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Committee to Vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on sending Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

The proceeding marks one of the final hurdles for Jackson, a 51-year-old federal judge and President Joe Biden's first high-court nominee, to clear on the path to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The vote in the 22-member Judiciary committee is expected to end in a tie, but that outcome will not halt Jackson's nomination.

