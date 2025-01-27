Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump addresses House Republican conference in Florida

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 27, 2025. 
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump is set to address House Republicans at the kickoff of their annual agenda-planning conference on Monday afternoon.

The three-day event is being held at Trump National Doral, the president's golf club in Miami, Florida.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump's remarks at the conference come one week after he took office, succeeding former President Joe Biden.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us