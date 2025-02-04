Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Live: Trump and Israel's Netanyahu hold joint press conference

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Christina Wilkie, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 4, 2025. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 5:50 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are holding a joint press conference at the White House Tuesday, as a fragile ceasefire in Gaza continues to hold.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House as the president begins his second term in office.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The visit comes as American, Israeli and Arab negotiators begin talks around a second phase of the ceasefire plan, which has so far shown promise of ending the devastating 15-month war.

Since the ceasefire began in January, several Israeli hostages have been freed and Hamas has retaken political control of the Gaza strip.

Palestinian civilians who were forced from their homes during the past year of war have also begun to return.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Cramer's Lighting Round: AbbVie is a buy

news 22 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to rise as Wall Street looks past trade developments

But the question of what happens now in Gaza, politically and logistically, is a fraught one.

On Tuesday, Trump said he did not think the occupied territory's inhabitants, some 2.2 million pre-war, should return to their homes.

"This is a very difficult situation. I don't think people should be going back to Gaza," Trump said at the White House. "They're living like hell. They have no alternative."

Trump said he was working to convince neighboring countries to accept hundreds of thousands more refugees.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us