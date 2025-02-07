Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump and Japanese prime minister hold press conference

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Friday.

The presser in the East Room follows a bilateral meeting and lunch between the U.S. and Japanese leader.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The meeting comes as U.S. Steel pushes Trump to reverse former President Joe Biden's decision to block a takeover of the American company by Japan's Nippon Steel.

CBS News reported earlier Friday that Trump, who once opposed the merger, is considering allowing the $14 billion acquisition to go through.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us