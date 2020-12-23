Watch Live: Trump Health Officials Discuss Covid Vaccines After U.S. Administers First 1 Million Shots

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department and Pentagon are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as Americans receive some of the first shots.

Just over 1 million people in the U.S. have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a far cry from the federal government's goal to inoculate 20 million Americans by the end of the year.

Earlier Wednesday, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said that if the U.S. government doesn't meet its vaccine goal by the end of this month he hopes Americans "will understand this is a logistic challenge of enormous proportion."

"Frankly, I think it's pretty amazing it has gone as fast as it has, recognizing it has only been 10 days since the FDA gave its first approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine and then a week later for Moderna," Collins told CNN.

