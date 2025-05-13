Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump to speak at U.S.-Saudi investment forum

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official state arrival ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment conference in Riyadh.

Trump's participation in the event at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center came after he signed a series of bilateral agreements with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us