Watch live: Trump to speak at U.S.-Saudi investment forum

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment conference in Riyadh.

Trump's participation in the event at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center came after he signed a series of bilateral agreements with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.