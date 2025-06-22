Watch President Donald Trump's address at 10 p.m. ET on the U.S. bombing of Iran

[The stream is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Saturday evening after the United States attacked Iran, hitting three nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers left Missouri heading toward the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft are capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb known as the "bunker buster."

In his address, Trump is expected to say the U.S. is not currently planning additional strikes inside Iran, according to NBC News.

Saturday's attack puts the U.S. in direct armed conflict with Iran, joining Israel's effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear program and topple its regime.

