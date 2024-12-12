Money Report

Watch the full video of Donald Trump talking with Jim Cramer at the NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump, on Dec. 12, 2024, to honor President-Elect Donald J. Trump being named TIME’s Person of the Year. To honor the occasion, U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump rings The Opening Bell®., joined by ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and NYSE President Lynn Martin.
President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning. From the floor afterward, CNBC's Jim Cramer interviewed Trump about his plan for boosting the American economy. Many C-suite executives watched from the trading floor.

Earlier Thursday morning, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Trump's pick to be the nation's top health official — spoke with Cramer about the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs and vaccines.

