investing

Watch These Two Financials Stocks as Sector Hits Record Highs, Traders Say

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Financials stocks broke out to records this week for the first time since early June.

The S&P 500 sector rose more than 1% on Wednesday, lifting it to highs, in one of the best performances on Wall Street. It is also the second-best performer for the year, up more than 30%.

A steeping yield curve, which widens banks' net interest margins, should continue to benefit the group, says Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global and chief market strategist at Lido Advisors. One name in particular stands out to her.

"Lido Advisors owns JPMorgan, and it's a stock we really believe in," Sanchez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

JPMorgan has climbed 27% in 2021, a slightly slower pace than the broader financials. The stock has also not yet caught up to its own highs, still 4% from its June peak.

"Even though their expectation is that their loan growth may be cautious going forward because of the rate rise expectation, we have seen them reposition their $3 billion reserve that they had set aside for possible pandemic losses," she said. "If that's not a show of confidence and belief in their potential to grow, I don't know what is."

Todd Gordon, founder of Inside Edge Capital Management, is cautious on the broad move in the financials, believing this summer's bounce could be temporary.

Even so, he highlights Morgan Stanley as one name that does stand out from the pack. He says its growth in its wealth management business, relatively cheap valuation, and healthy 1.7% dividend yield are reasons to be optimistic.

Morgan Stanley hit a record high on Wednesday for a third session in a row. It is up 52% this year.

Disclosure: Lido holds JPM. Inside Edge Capital Management holds MS.

