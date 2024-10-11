Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Wells Fargo posts lower earnings and revenue amid an 11% decline in net interest income

By Yun Li,CNBC

Wells Fargo bank signage is seen on Broadway on April 12, 2024 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Wells Fargo reported lower earnings and revenue in the third quarter than a year ago on Friday amid a sizable decline in net interest income.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Here's what the bank did compared with Wall Street estimates, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $1.42 per share, not comparable to the $1.28 cents estimate
  • Revenue: $20.37 billion versus $20.42 billion expected
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Shares of the bank rose 3% in premarket trading after the results.

The San Francisco-based lender posted $11.69 billion in net interest income, a key measure of what a bank makes on lending. The number marked an 11% decrease from the same quarter last year that was less than the FactSet estimate of $11.9 billion. Wells said the decline was due to higher funding costs amid customer migration to higher yielding deposit products.

"Our earnings profile is very different than it was five years ago as we have been making strategic investments in many of our businesses and de-emphasizing or selling others," CEO Charles Scharf said in a statement. "Our revenue sources are more diverse and fee-based revenue grew 16% during the first nine months of the year, largely offsetting net interest income headwinds."

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Jamie Dimon says geopolitical risks are surging: ‘Conditions are treacherous and getting worse'

news 34 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Wells saw net income fall to $5.11 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter, from $5.77 billion, or $1.48 per share, during the same quarter a year ago. Revenue dipped to $20.37 billion from $20.86 a year ago.

The bank set aside $1.07 billion as provision for credit losses, which included a modest decrease in the allowance for credit losses.

Wells repurchased $3.5 billion of common stock in the third quarter, bringing the nine-month total to over $15 billion, which marks a 60% increase from a year ago.

The bank's shares have gained 17% in 2024, lagging the S&P 500.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us