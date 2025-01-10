Wharton professor Adam Grant: This is ‘a neglected predictor of success and happiness’

Want your kids to get better grades, have a healthy social life, and just be happier? Give them chores.

Kids who were given household tasks in kindergarten, regardless of sex, family income, and parent education, reported getting higher math score in third grade, according to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They also reported having more positive relationships with their peers and higher life satisfaction than kids who weren't given chores.

The longitudinal study focused on about 10,000 children over a four year period.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant said these findings show a "neglected predictor of success and happiness."

There might be other factors at play, Grant notes. "Of course we don't know if it's causal or if chores are the sole active ingredient—these parents may be doing many other things right."

But, parents can still take something from the results of the study, he wrote: "Giving kids responsibility shows trust and builds character."

