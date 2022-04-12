What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Pop as Investors Digest Key Inflation Data

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures jumped Tuesday morning as Wall Street digested a key inflation report. A day earlier, all three major U.S. equity indexes finished firmly in the red. The Dow dropped 1.19%, the S&P 500 fell 1.69% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2.18%. (CNBC)

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded at its highest point since December 2018 on Tuesday morning, reaching 2.82% before retreating somewhat to 2.798%. (CNBC)

The Labor Department released March consumer price index figures at 8:30 a.m. ET, showing a year-over-year gain of 8.5%. That is the largest increase since December 1981 and slightly above the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4%. The CPI, excluding food and energy, increased 6.5%, meeting expectations.(CNBC)



* White House says it expects inflation to be 'extraordinarily elevated' in new report (CNBC)

Albertsons (ACI) and CarMax (KMX) released quarterly earnings before Tuesday's opening bell. There are no reports of note scheduled for after the close.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, whose hawkish comments last week spooked markets, is scheduled to appear virtually at 12:10 ET on Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit.

IN THE NEWS

The U.S. is monitoring unconfirmed reports of a potential Russian chemical weapons attack in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday night. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said the U.K. is working to verify details of the possible attack, which originally was a Telegram message posted by an ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian National Guard called the Azov Regiment. (CNBC)



* Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine's Mariupol and toll could rise (Associated Press)

* Putin warns the West: Russia cannot be isolated — or held back (Reuters)

Shanghai's Covid lockdowns eased for some residents Tuesday, more than two weeks after the strict public health protocols were put in place as coronavirus infections rose. Concerns about the humanitarian and economic impact of the strict lockdowns has intensified in recent days. (Associated Press)



* U.S. State Department orders all nonemergency government staff in Shanghai to leave as Covid surges (CNBC)

Global shipments of PCs fell considerably in the first quarter of 2022, according to tech research firm Gartner. The finding suggests the pandemic-fueled boom in PC sales may have concluded. Gartner estimates 77.5 million units were shipped, a drop of 7.3% on an annual basis. (CNBC)

Analysts say Elon Musk's decision to no longer join Twitter's board of directors leaves open the possibility of a hostile takeover and further volatility in the social media company's stock, according to analysts. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

PG&E (PCG) shares jumped 2.3% in the premarket after it reached legal settlements over two fires in Northern California. The California utility will pay $55 million and will not face any criminal prosecution over those fires.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares slid 3.5% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight" as part of an overall downgrade of the telecom and networking equipment industry. Morgan Stanley sees softening orders in the second half of 2022.

CarMax (KMX) shares fell 2.2% in the premarket after a bottom-line miss for its latest quarter. CarMax earned 98 cents per share, falling short of the $1.25 per share consensus estimate, though revenue topped Street forecasts. The earnings miss came as sales volumes slowed and average selling prices continued to rise.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) jumped 3.6% in premarket action following a Goldman Sachs upgrade to "buy" from "neutral." Goldman thinks the cloud computing company has shown strong execution while demand continues to ramp higher.

Albertsons (ACI) earned 75 cents per share for its latest quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenues also came in above analysts' projections. The supermarket operator said it was able to effectively deal with increased supply chain and product costs.

Deutsche Bank (DB) – An undisclosed shareholder sold 5% stakes in both Deutsche Bank and rival German lender Commerzbank, generating a total of about $1.9 billion. Deutsche Bank lost 1.3% in premarket trading.

Chegg (CHGG) slid 3.7% in the premarket after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to "sector weight" from "overweight." KeyBanc is predicting a downtick in U.S. growth trends for the provider of educational products and services.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares lost 2.6% in premarket trading after Citi downgraded Cisco to "sell" from "neutral." Citi said that networking equipment competitors Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Arista Networks (ANET) are poised to gain market share from Cisco.