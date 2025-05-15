Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

White House announces AI data campus partnership with the UAE

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC and Kristina Partsinevelos, CNBC

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) welcomes his US counterpart Donald Trump upon arrival at the presidential terminal in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

The U.S. and United Arab Emirates are partnering on a massive artificial intelligence campus touted as the largest such facility outside the U.S., the White House said Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi data center will be built by the Emirate firm G42, which will partner with several U.S. companies on the facility, according to the release from the Department of Commerce. It will have a 5-gigawatt capacity and cover 10 square miles.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The names of the U.S. companies were not disclosed.

"In the UAE, American companies will operate the data centers and offer American-managed cloud services throughout the region," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said in the release. "The agreement also contains strong security guarantees to prevent diversion of U.S. technology."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump visited the UAE as part of a broader trip to the Middle East, where he met with heads of state and announced several deals.

The first phase of the UAE project includes a 1-gigawatt AI data center.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

3 toxic phrases the best bosses never use, from a workplace expert: They're ‘really unhealthy'

news 1 hour ago

Coinbase confirms user metric investigation, says it's working with Trump's SEC to resolve

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who attended the unveiling with Trump, said the partnership strengthens the region's position "as a hub for cutting-edge research and sustainable development."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us