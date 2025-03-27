Money Report

Trump withdraws nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican from New York, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 21, 2025. 
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
  • Stefanik is a New York Republican whose vote has been crucial in recent months in getting Trump's legislative agenda approved by the House of Representatives.
  • Trump said, "There are others that can do a good job at the" U.N. but did not identify other candidates by name.
  • The GOP caucus currently holds 218 seats in the House, with Democrats holding 213 seats.

President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump cited the razor-thin majority that Republicans hold in the House of Representatives for his decision to pull Stefanik's name from consideration by the Senate for the U.N. post.

The vote of Stefanik, a New York Republican, since the beginning of Trump's term in January, has repeatedly been crucial in helping the GOP caucus pass key legislation.

The full Senate for nearly two months had held off on voting on her ambassadorship nomination, after it was recommended by the Foreign Relations Committee, because of concerns that her leaving the House would threaten Trump's legislative agenda.

The GOP caucus currently holds 218 seats in the House, with Democrats holding 213 seats.

Trump, in a social media post Thursday, wrote, "As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress."

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

Trump did not announce who he would nominate for the U.N. ambassador slot.

But he wrote, "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations."

"Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump said.

