Why Adrian Wojnarowski left $20 million on the table by leaving ESPN: ‘Time isn't in endless supply'

Accepting a position as general manager of a Division I basketball team doesn't usually mean a decline in working hours. For Adrian Wojnarowski, though, a new gig running the men's program at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, will likely feel like a breath of fresh air.

On Wednesday, Wojnarowski, a journalist renowned for his prowess as an NBA news-breaker, announced his retirement from the industry and from a role at ESPN that would have reportedly paid him $21 million over the next three years.

Wojnarowski, 55, began his career as a reporter for the Hartford Courant and rose to fame as the leading scoopster in the increasingly online NBA landscape. By the time of his retirement, Wojanrowski's 6.5 million X followers had become accustomed to reading about their favorite team's transactions on his feed, his tweeted scoops affectionately known as "Woj bombs."

Fittingly, Wojnarowski announced his departure on the platform.

"I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment I'm no longer driven to make," the post reads. "Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are personally meaningful."

His gig at ESPN meant breaking news, writing follow-up stories, appearing on ESPN's TV shows and hosting a podcast. Mostly, though, it meant being on his phone at all hours.

"He didn't want to have to, as we had to do in the past, take a shower with your phone up against the shower door so you can see a text that's coming in, or take your phone with you to the urinal and hold it in one hand while you take care of your business in the other," said Adam Schefter, ESPN's leading NFL newsbreaker, in an appearance on the network on Wednesday. "That's the life that we live. And that was life he chose not to do any longer because it takes over your life."

Dealing with burnout

Despite the ample salary he was set to continue earning, Wojnarowski was reportedly feeling burnt out at a job that over the years had come to require more and more of his time and energy.

"Wojnarowski told his bosses that with the NBA season around the corner, the thought of only having three hours of sleep per night to keep up with the latest transactions and information was unappealing," the Athletic reported. "He thought he could have gone on for one more season, but the St. Bonaventure job excited him in a way that news breaking no longer did."

For much of his professional life, news breaking was what seemingly got Wojnarowski up in the morning (and kept him up at night). That he's feeling burnout at the gig he's always loved isn't surprising, but in fact quite common — at least according to Kandi Wiens, director of the University of Pennsylvania's Master's in Medical Education program.

Her research has found that workers with the highest risk of burnout aren't just those with demanding jobs, but those with genuine passion for their work who routinely go the extra mile.

"When you love what you do and consider it a calling, or if you're purpose-driven and care deeply about the impact of your job on others, it's easier to become emotionally invested and overextend yourself," she previously told CNBC Make It.

Wojnarowski will undoubtedly be busy at his new job — but it will also likely allow him to establish some firmer boundaries in his working life.

"Setting and upholding work-life boundaries can help you reclaim some time for yourself and make room for other activities and relationships that bring you joy," says Wiens.

If you're feeling burnout, Wojnarowski's situation can be instructive. While not everyone has the luxury to switch jobs or take what is likely a massive pay cut, those hoping for a mentally healthy work-life balance can take steps to safeguard their time, energy and wellbeing, says Wiens.

"You can reserve 'do not disturb' time on your calendar, schedule micro-breaks throughout the workday, negotiate to work from home a few days a week," she says. "Whatever makes sense for your situation."

