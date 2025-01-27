Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why the home insurance model is broken

By Devan Burris,CNBC

Emergency vehicles are on the side of the road as flames from the Hughes Fire race up the hill in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2025.
Frederic J. Brown | Afp | Getty Images

A rash of fast-moving wildfires have wreaked havoc across Los Angeles in recent weeks. Following the outbreak of the Hughes fire, the structural toll of the January wildfires now exceeds 16,000. Early estimates place the economic toll of the fires between $250 billion and $275 billion. Now, property insurers in the state are facing a historic payout, an estimated $40 billion.

"Preliminary loss estimates are running in the range of $30 to $50 billion", says David Sampson, president and CEO of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. "That will be the largest fire related catastrophe globally in history."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

For many California homeowners the situation is dire. Several major property insurance companies, including the state's largest insurer, State Farm, announced pullbacks in coverage in recent years. Some have restricted underwriting in high-risk ZIP codes, others have pulled out of the state all together. Homeowners who have lost their home insurance are largely turning to what is called the 'insurer of last resort', the California FAIR Plan.

Malibu homeowner Joan Zoloth is one of more than 449,000 Californians covered under the FAIR Plan.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I had to scramble for as many people do in California, had to scramble for insurance," says Zoloth. "I called agents and said, 'What do I do?' And they said, 'You know, it's going to be very hard for you to get insurance'".

Along with private insurers, the FAIR Plan also faces a massive payout, an estimated $8 billion in losses. An amount the FAIR Plan simply can't cover. As of Jan. 10, 2025, it had only $377 million to pay claims, as well as an additional $5.78 billion in reinsurance. 

It's not just Californians who are grappling with losing insurance due to severe climate risks and worsening disasters. According to Realtor.com, 44.8% of all U.S. homes are in areas that face at least one severe or extreme climate risk. That includes flooding, wildfires, heat, wind and air quality risks. Insurers have also been limiting underwriting in parts of Florida, Louisiana and Texas as natural disasters grow in intensity and cost.

Watch the video above to learn more about the dire home insurance situation and how state regulators are working with insurers to deliver coverage back to homeowners.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us