Winter Weather Disrupts Hundreds of Flights Across Texas

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in Texas.

Ice, snow and freezing rain disrupted hundreds of flights this week.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field shared the majority of the day's cancellations.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as winter weather hit Texas.

Over 700 flights to and from American Airlines' hub Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were canceled, about 40% of the airport's schedule, according to FlightAware. Nearly 200 flights at Dallas Love Field, where Southwest Airlines is based, were canceled.

The Federal Aviation Administration slowed arrivals into both airports. Airlines lifted fees or fare differences for travelers affected by the weather if they can fly in early February instead.

Austin-Bergstrom International warned travelers about dangerous road conditions and closures heading to the airport.

Airlines canceled 1,129 U.S. flights on Monday, about 4.6%, the biggest share since yearend holiday disruptions, according to FlightAware data.