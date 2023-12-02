Worth the money: 4 items that will upgrade your work-from-home setup

With at least 40% of U.S. employees working remotely at least one day a week, chances are your work-from-home setup is in need of a little sprucing up.

This holiday season, make WFH for a friend or family member — or yourself — a little bit easier with the help of these four products approved and compiled by Make It staff members.

1. Functional file cabinet

I work from home on Mondays and Fridays, and even though I spend less than half my week at that desk, it's always a mess. The top is covered in papers, notebooks, random mail, stray mugs that should have made their way to the dishwasher long ago ... you name it.

I'd been on the lookout for a file cabinet that would help me contain some of my clutter, and when I finally found one with the right dimensions, I took advantage of a sale and bought one from Bisley ($240) that fits right under my desk.

Now all the miscellaneous items that used to crowd my desktop fit into eight labeled drawers — and looking at my space no longer causes me additional stress during the workday.

— Hanna Howard, Senior Work Editor

2. Fancy phone charger

Phone chargers can't be sexy. Or at least that's what I used to think. Ever since I got my first cell phone back in 2007, I've been charging my devices with a cable that plugged right into the charging port. It's not elegant, it's not beautiful, but it gets the job done.

Recently, however, I've been using the CATCH:3 from luxury charging brand Courant, and I might never go back. The sleek charging mat doubles as a tray, holding my glasses and watch while my phone charges on my nightstand.

At $100 (or $175 if you opt for the leather version) it's definitely not cheap, but it's an elegant and stylish upgrade for something I use each and every day.

— Nicolas Vega, Pop Culture Reporter

3. The comfiest joggers

My best friend gave me a pair of Vuori joggers ($94) last Christmas and they immediately became the first pants I reach for when I'm looking for something comfortable. The material is ultra-soft and I love that they look more put together than my old sweatpants from college.

I've been wearing these nonstop in cooler weather and they still feel as good as new.

— Emmie Martin, Money Editor

4. Easy-to-use coffee maker

I've had my $15 Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker for well over a year, and it has saved me countless dollars on coffee.

I started brewing my own hot coffee at home during the height of quarantine and have continued despite returning to an office with free coffee because I like the routine of preparing and drinking a cup in the morning. I prefer iced coffee throughout the warm summer months, so I was excited to try this low-cost, low-effort cold brew maker.

I love it because I can make several days' worth of coffee in less than five minutes, and I'm not nearly as tempted to stop at Dunkin' and spend at least $5 on an iced coffee on my way to the office. I make my cold brew at home with regular Maxwell House coffee grounds for probably less than $1 per cup.

— Kamaron McNair, Money Reporter

