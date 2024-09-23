Would-be Trump assassin stalked ex-president for month, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors on Monday said in a new court filing that Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of Donald Trump, stalked the ex-president for a month before being arrested last week outside of his Florida golf course.

Prosecutors also revealed that investigators had found, in a backpack and shopping bag linked to Routh, plates that "were capable of stopping small arms fire."

And "during a search of the Nissan Xterra" that Routh had used, "FBI agents found two additional license plates," the court filing said.

"The agents also found six cellphones. One of the cell phones contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico," the filing said. "The agents also found 12

pairs of gloves; a Hawaii Driver's License in the Defendant's name; a passport in the Defendant's name."

