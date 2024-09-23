Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Would-be Trump assassin stalked ex-president for month, prosecutors say

By ,CNBC

Federal prosecutors on Monday said in a new court filing that Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of Donald Trump, stalked the ex-president for a month before being arrested last week outside of his Florida golf course.

Prosecutors also revealed that investigators had found, in a backpack and shopping bag linked to Routh, plates that "were capable of stopping small arms fire."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And "during a search of the Nissan Xterra" that Routh had used, "FBI agents found two additional license plates," the court filing said.

"The agents also found six cellphones. One of the cell phones contained a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico," the filing said. "The agents also found 12
pairs of gloves; a Hawaii Driver's License in the Defendant's name; a passport in the Defendant's name."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us