Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Yum! Brands names CFO Chris Turner as its next CEO

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Yum Brands logo
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Yum! Brands named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.
  • He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
  • Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

Yum! Brands on Tuesday named Chief Financial and Franchise Officer Chris Turner as its next CEO, effective October 1.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He will replace David Gibbs, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Gibbs has led Yum since 2020 and will stay on as an advisor through 2026.

Turner joined the fast food company in 2019. Before that, he held senior roles at PepsiCo and spent over a decade at McKinsey.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I'm deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Yum! Brands and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this global company with such iconic brands," Turner said in a statement. "I'm excited to build on all that we've accomplished together alongside our talented teams and in partnership with our franchisees around the world."

Under Gibbs, Yum expanded digital ordering and pushed value menus. Turner is expected to continue that strategy as consumer spending shifts.

Yum operates KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger in over 150 countries.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

PGA Tour names Brian Rolapp as CEO to succeed Commissioner Jay Monahan

news 19 mins ago

CEO: When I meet someone with these 4 traits, I try to hire them ‘on the spot'—they are ‘rare but invaluable'

Shares of the company are up about 5% so far this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us