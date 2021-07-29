Money Report

Business

Yum Brands Tops Earnings Estimates as Sales Rebound at Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut

By Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analyst predictions as same-store sales grew at all of its major brands.

Shares of Yum rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did for its second quarter ended June 30 compared with what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating:

  • Earnings per share: $1.16 vs. 96 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.6 billion vs. $1.48 billion expected

During its second quarter, the company reported a net income of $391 million, or $1.29 per share, compared with $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Excluding refranchising gains and other items, Yum earned $1.16 per share, beating the 96 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company's revenue grew 34% from last year to $1.6 billion, compared with the expected revenue of $1.48 billion.

The company's worldwide same-store sales grew 23% in the quarter.

