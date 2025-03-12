Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Inditex shares sink 8% as Zara owner posts fourth-quarter sales jump but points to slowdown

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

[CNBC] Zara owner Inditex posts fourth-quarter sales jump but points to slowdown
Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday posted a year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter sales that met expectations.
  • The company, which also owns Pull & Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, nevertheless pointed to a slight slowdown in first-quarter sales this year.
  • It follows a rare miss on sales and profit in the third quarter, which the company attributed partly to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday posted a year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter sales that met expectations, even as the retailer pointed to a slowdown in demand at the start of the year.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Spanish retailer reported revenues of 11.21 billion euros [$12.2 billion] in the three-month period, matching the 11.2 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts and up from the 10.34 billion euros recorded in the same period of last year.

Fourth-quarter net income came in at 1.42 billion euros, also in line with analyst expectations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Full-year sales rose 10.5% in currency-neutral terms to total 38.63 billion euros in 2024, just ahead of an anticipated 38.57 billion euros, while net income came in at 5.88 billion euros for the year, in line with forecasts. That compares to net sales of 35.9 billion euros and net income of 5.4 billion euros in 2023, which the company said were record highs.

Shares were down 8.2% by 8:34 a.m. London time.

The company, which also owns Pull & Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, nevertheless pointed to a slight slowdown in first-quarter sales this year. Revenues were up 4% in currency neutral terms from Feb. 1 to March 10, versus 11% growth the year prior.

Money Report

news 49 mins ago

Ailing Swedish EV battery firm Northvolt files for bankruptcy

news 1 hour ago

We ‘must act': Europe retaliates against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

It follows a rare miss on sales and profit in the third quarter, which the company attributed partly to a stronger U.S. dollar.

The results point to the widening gap between Inditex and rival H&M, which has been struggling amid increased competition from lower-cost retailers such as Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein.

H&M in January reported fourth quarter sales that fell short of expectations but nevertheless rose 3% in local currencies to 62.19 billion Swedish krona ($6.15 billion). The Swedish high street retailer said the timing of Black Friday had hurt sales, but that things had picked up in December and January.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us