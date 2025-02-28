Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Zelenskyy does not apologize for Trump clash: ‘Not good for both sides'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an interview with Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier on Special Report With Bret Baier at the Fox News studios on Feb. 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.
  • But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."
  • The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday evening repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"That's why we're here," Zelenskyy said. "It will be difficult without your support."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us