Zelenskyy does not apologize for Trump clash: ‘Not good for both sides'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday evening repeatedly refused during a Fox News interview to apologize for his stunning Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

But Zelenskyy said, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

The Ukrainian leader told Fox News' Brett Baier that "it will be difficult for us" to defend his country from Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"That's why we're here," Zelenskyy said. "It will be difficult without your support."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.