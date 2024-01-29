Zelenskyy publishes income as part of EU transparency push; Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Kremenchuk district

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, a Russian missile struck an industrial site in the district of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Sunday, after a similar attack the previous day triggered a fire. There were no casualties in either strike, according to Regional Governor Philip Pronin.

Much of last week was dominated by Moscow and Kyiv trading allegations over the shooting down on Wednesday of a Russian military transport plane that was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war and nine Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the aircraft was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, either on purpose or by mistake, and that preliminary evidence suggested French or U.S. missiles were involved. Putin said in televised comments reported by Reuters that an investigation would be completed in the coming days.

Russian missile strikes Kremenchuk region for second straight day

A Russian missile struck an industrial site in the district of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Sunday, after a similar attack the previous day triggered a fire, according to the Poltava regional governor.

"According to preliminary information, an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district has been hit again," Regional Governor Philip Pronin said on Telegram.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. The enemy will surely be punished! Thanks to our Defense Forces for protection!"

— Elliot Smith

Zelenskyy publishes two years of income in EU transparency push

Denis Balibouse | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday published his income over a two-year period, as he looks to promote transparency as part of Kyiv's push for European Union membership.

According to the declaration, the president and his family members received 10.8 million hryvnias ($286,168) in 2021, the year before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, down almost 12 million hryvnias from the previous year. The 2021 figure included income from the sale of around $142,000 in government bonds.

In 2022, the Zelenskyy family's income fell to 3.7 million hryvnias due to the "temporary termination of lease agreements on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression."

The family's cash balance at the end of 2022 dropped by almost 1.8 million, while there were no other changes across the two years relating to assets, real estate, vehicles etc.

Ukraine formally started the screening process to begin talks over its future membership of the EU on Thursday, and faces stringent conditions to increase transparency and root out corruption.

Zelenskyy has called for all public officials to disclose their incomes, while the U.S. and other allies supporting Ukraine's war effort, including the International Monetary Fund, have sought assurances about the country's efforts to eradicate corruption.

— Elliot Smith

Putin says Ukraine shot down plane, not clear if deliberately or in error

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Russian military plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday was shot down by Ukrainian air defences, whether on purpose or by mistake.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia's Belgorod region and killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian PoWs. It has not presented proof.

Ukraine has not confirmed or denied whether it shot down the plane and has challenged Moscow's account of who was on board and what happened.

"I don't know if they did it on purpose or by mistake, but it is obvious that they did it," Putin said in televised comments, his first on the crash.

"In any case, what happened is a crime. Either through negligence or on purpose, but in any case it is a crime."

Ukraine disputes Russia's assertion that it was warned in advance that a plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war would be flying over Russia's southwestern Belgorod region at that time. It has also said there were discrepancies in a list published by Russian media of the 65 Ukrainians alleged to have been on the aircraft.

Putin said the plane could not have been brought down by Russian "friendly fire" because Russia's air defence systems have safeguards to prevent them attacking their own planes.

"There are 'friend or foe' systems there, and no matter how much the operator presses the button, our air defence systems would not work," he said.

Putin said the missiles fired were mostly likely American or French, but this would be established with certainty in two to three days.

— Reuters

Photos show traces of destroyed Russian equipment on the outskirts of east Ukraine stronghold

Photos published via Getty Images show recently damaged Russian military equipment on the outskirts of Ukraine's industrial hub of Avdiivka, which is regarded as the gateway to Donetsk.

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

— Sam Meredith, Adam Jeffery

