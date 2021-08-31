Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Zoom Faces Headwinds as Businesses Reopen, CFO Says as Stock Dips Nearly 17%

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Kena Betancur | Getty Images
  • "What we're seeing ... is headwinds in our mass markets, so these are individual consumers and small businesses," Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg told CNBC's "Squawk Box."
  • Zoom shares fell sharply Tuesday.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investors got a peek into post-pandemic Zoom on Monday after the video-calling software company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. However, the company struggled with tough year-over-year comparisons as offices reopen and live events return.

Zoom shares closed down 16.69% Tuesday.

The company's executives explained the slower growth, even as it delivered its first $1 billion quarter.

"What we're seeing ... is headwinds in our mass markets, so these are individual consumers and small businesses. And, as you say, they are now moving around the world. People are taking vacations again, they're going to happy hours in person," Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday morning.

"As we came through the back half of Q2, we started to see some additional churn there and that's what's evidenced in our guidance for the rest of the year and that's what I think you're seeing in the reaction to the stock," she added.

Money Report

Make It 13 mins ago

For Many Workers, the Return to Offices Has Become ‘The Great Wait.' It's Costing Employers Millions

investing 41 mins ago

Many Companies Are Offering Generous Tuition Assistance So Workers Can Go Back to College

Zoom's guidance for the current quarter predicted strong growth from its direct and channel businesses, with weakness in the online business because of challenges among smaller customers and consumers.

Despite the stock dip, analysts remained confident in the company's growth within its enterprise efforts.

"Listen, we still believe Zoom is a very good franchise with a tremendous amount of growth in its future, but we expect the market will need to rationalize a different level of growth post-pandemic into their valuation expectations," JPMorgan's Sterling Auty said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTechnologyUS: NewsmobileBreaking News: Technology
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us