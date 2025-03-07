There's a new Costco opening this weekend in Southern California

Shopping is about to get supersized in Highland.

A new Costco warehouse will open Saturday in the San Bernardino County community about 65 miles east of Los Angeles. The warehouse is one of eight Costco locations opening in March and April, including stores in the Bay Area community of Brentwood, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Australia and Japan.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the Highland Costco is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 28000 Greensport Road. The store will open to Costco Wholesale members at 8 a.m.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The location includes a gas station, food court, tire service center, pharmacy, optical department and hearing aids services.

Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.

Costco is a membership warehouse club with more than 800 locations worldwide, more than 600 of those in U.S.

The wholesale company reported mixed second-quarter earnings this week, missing on earnings but beating revenue expectations.

CEO Ron Vachris also addressed possible impact of threatened tariffs proposed by the Trump Administration. Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and doubled a tariff on China to 20 percent, but the White House later said the U.S. will exempt good that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade until April 2.

"In uncertain times, our members have historically placed even greater importance on the value of high-quality items at great prices, and our teams will continue to rise to this challenge by leveraging our global buying power, strong supplier relationships and innovation," Vachris said.