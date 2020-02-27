Panera

Panera Bread Is Launching a Coffee Subscription for $8.99 a Month

Iced coffee and hot tea will also be included in the program, which is part of Panera’s loyalty program

By Amelia Lucas | CNBC

Panera Bread launches its coffee subscription program for $8.99 a month.
Panera Bread

Panera Bread customers can soon drink as much of the chain’s coffee and tea as they want, all for $8.99 per month.

The subscription program launching on Thursday comes after the sandwich chain overhauled its breakfast and coffee offerings last year with new options like wraps. Iced coffee and hot tea will also be included in the program, which is part of Panera’s loyalty program.

The low monthly cost of coffee subscription programs gives restaurants an easy way to lure in customers and convince them to change their breakfast habits.

Business

The latest business news.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Asian Shares Slump After Trump Announcement on Virus Plans

California 14 hours ago

Ex-Amazon Manager Says She Scoured Applicants’ Social Media to See Race, Gender

Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King began a coffee subscription program a year ago after it revamped its own coffee selection. Customers pay $5 a month for unlimited coffee as the burger chain tries to gain an edge over breakfast rivals like McDonald’s.

Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said that subscribers’ monthly visits in test markets increased from about four to more than 10. Food sales increased 70% with those customers. Nearly a quarter of subscribers were new members to Panera’s loyalty program.

The privately held sandwich chain, which is owned by Krispy Kreme’s parent JAB Holding, does not disclose financial results.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

PaneraCoffee
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us