What to Know Apply for the grant here.

Eligible businesses include hair and beauty salons, nail salons, estheticians, skin care, barber shops, dry cleaners, bakeries and automotive stores.

Application windows are open through April 11, and April 26 through May 2.

Small businesses in the personal care and retail sectors can apply for $10,000 in grants from Los Angeles County

The L.A. Regional COVID Fund distributed nearly $100 million in grants last year to small businesses and nonprofits, and this new round of funding, called the Keep Our Shops on the Block Grant, dedicates $4.7 million to personal care and retail businesses.

A new round of applications began Monday.

They must have an open storefront in L.A. County, excluding the city of Los Angeles, make less than $1 million in revenue per year, and must show proof of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county chose the personal care and retail sector for the grants because those businesses were among the most impacted by the pandemic, as restrictions forced closures for much of 2020, officials said.

Business owners can apply for the grant here.

