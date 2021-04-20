Jobs

Randy's Donuts Is Hiring. Here's What to Know About Joining the Team

A job fair is schedule for Tuesday afternoon.

By Staff Reports

Famed Randy's Donuts is hiring for staff members at its stores in Southern California.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Randy’s Inglewood headquarters, located at 805 W Manchester Blvd. The event will follow guidelines and regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The chain of stores offers employment in different branches of work that include management, supervision, cashiers, bakers, fryers, decorators, cleaning equipment and among others. Positions are full or part time.

Those interested do not need to have experience. Randy's Donuts will pay for the training. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and are asked to bring their resume to the interviews.

People unable to attend the event can send their resume to jobs@randysdonuts.com or call 310-686-1765.

For more information on job offers, click here.

