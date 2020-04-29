small businesses

SBA: Smallest Firms Move to Head of Loan Application Line

There have been concerns about the nation's smallest businesses being able to get loans

By Joyce M. Rosenberg

FILE - In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

The smallest companies seeking coronavirus relief loans were moving to the head of the line Wednesday as the Small Business Administration said that for eight hours ending at midnight Eastern time it would accept loans only from small lenders.

The step was being taken to ensure that small community lenders and their small business customers would have access to the $310 billion program, SBA head Jovita Carranza said in a tweet.

Business

The latest business news.

interest rates 36 mins ago

Fed Holds Rates Near Zero — Here’s What That Means for You

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Starbucks Plans to Start Reopening US Locations Next Week. Here’s What Customers Can Expect

There have been concerns about the nation's smallest businesses being able to get loans because small banks — many of them with just a few hundred applications — have had to compete with big national banks submitting hundreds of thousands of loan requests.

News that big companies including restaurant chains like Shake Shack and the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers had gotten loans in the first $349 billion round of funding also raised anger that well-financed companies had taken priority over struggling small businesses. Shake Shack, the Lakers and some other large businesses have since said they would return the money.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

small businessescoronavirus pandemicSmall Business Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us