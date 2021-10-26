Small Businesses in LA Can Apply for $5,000 Comeback Checks. Here's How

Los Angeles small businesses can apply starting Tuesday for the city's Comeback Checks Grant Program.

The program will give $5,000 each to 5,000 eligible small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The $25 million program is funded by dollars received

from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Here's what to know.

Businesses can apply for the program through Nov. 2.

Click here to apply. (comebackchecksla.com/)

Small businesses can use the money for employee payroll and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance and other business needs.

Applicants with businesses located in the city of Los Angeles and that have an active Business Tax Registration Certificate will be chosen randomly.

The Los Angeles Economic & Workforce Development Department will administer funding through three rounds.

"Our small businesses reflect our best values as Angelenos -- courage, hard work, and a commitment to serving our neighbors,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said. ``With this investment, the city is doubling down on our work to help small businesses recover and thrive.''

Garcetti's office said that later this winter, Los Angeles will provide an $12 million in rental assistance for small businesses. During the pandemic, the city has distributed more than $56 million in grants and loans to businesses and micro-entrepreneurs.