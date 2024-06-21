Renewable Energy

Driving on sunshine: Car cover charges EVs with solar power

Solar company GoSun plans to deliver their solar charger to electric vehicle drivers by 2025.

By Amber X. Chen

Solar company GoSun has rolled out a foldable car cover that harnesses the power of the sun to add miles of range for EV drivers.

The solar cover, which can charge electric vehicles (EVs) with solar, is said to be able to provide about 30 miles of energy. 

GoSun is currently known for its smaller-scale solar products, such as a solar-powered cooler that can keep drinks cold for longer. Now, the company plans to go bigger and charge EVs.

The EV solar charger folds up into a case on top of users’ car while driving, and then folds out over the car while parked.

According to GoSun’s website, the charger works by converting sunshine into Level 1 AC power that is then sent to the vehicle by a charge cable.

GoSun CEO Patrick Sherwin says that the charger can generate about 1,200 watts of energy, which is enough for most people’s daily commute to work. Sherwin also notes that the charger can be used to plug in devices in the event of a blackout or while camping.

“There’s 200 watts on the top that’s constantly charging the small buffer battery that comes with the system,” Sherwin said. “So even when you’re driving, you’re still charging.”

Marketed at $3,000 each and with only three weeks on the market, the company’s pre-order sales are already at nearly $1 million.

GoSun is expected to deliver their solar car cover to the public by 2025

