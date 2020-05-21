Taco Bell Plans to Hire 30,000 People This Summer

Taco Bell plans to hire at least 30,000 employees this summer, filling existing positions and some new roles created to reflect how its restaurants operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irvine-based company said the new positions include keeping the drive-thru running smoothly, managing delivery, curbside pick-up and mobile app orders, and ensuring strict sanitization practices.

“Since COVID-19 became a reality, we have continued our commitment to putting our people first,'' said Kelly McCulloch, whose title is chief people officer at Taco Bell. “We work closely with our franchisees to ensure

that we're meeting the needs of our restaurant teams. Their safety and wellbeing remain our first priority. With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people.''

Taco Bell previously instituted various safety measures, including temperature checks, contactless service and mask and glove requirements.

More than 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest crushing wave of layoff during the virus outbreak. About 38.6 million people have filed for jobless aid since the pandemic forced business closures and layoffs two months ago.

“During these tough times, we want job-seekers to know that we're hiring and we're safe,'' McCulloch said. “Whether you've worked with us before, find yourself looking for a new opportunity or are looking for your first job, we're here for you and can provide great career opportunities -- even if it's just to help get you back on your feet. In partnership with our franchisees, we hope that we can use our footprint and be a part of the solution to help kickstart the workforce.''