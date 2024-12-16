Business

Trump and Japan tech conglomerate SoftBank announce $100 billion in US investments

The goal is to create as many as 100,000 jobs over four years in AI and "related infrastructure."

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Trump SoftBank
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump and the head of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, will announce a $100 billion investment effort designed to spur artificial intelligence and related infrastructure projects.

The effort, first reported by CNBC, will attempt to create 100,000 jobs over four years.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Trump and Son announced a similar initiative in 2016 after Trump was elected president for the first time, with the Japanese firm agreeing to invest $50 billion in the U.S. with the aim to create 50,000 jobs. It is not clear whether that effort fully paid off, as many of SoftBank's numerous startup investments in the U.S. and beyond failed to pay off. A 2019 report from Forbes found hard data on the ultimate impact difficult to come by. Axios, however, reports it largely met the marks, at least for a time.

Today, SoftBank is a much smaller company than when Trump first took office nearly a decade ago — and according to Bloomberg News, only has $25 billion in cash on hand, raising questions about how Son and his firm will come up with the pledge money.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A SoftBank representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Son joins the slew of tech titans announcing investments following Trump's electoral victory. Earlier this month, Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, each announced $1 million contributions to Trump's inaugural fund, as have OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the AI startup Perplexity.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us