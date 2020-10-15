coronavirus pandemic

US Jobless Claims Total 898K as Layoffs Persist

By Christopher Rugaber

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American workers continued to hit the unemployment line in large numbers last week, with 898,000 new claims filed for jobless benefits.

The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since a $600-a-week federal benefit expired this summer.

The latest weekly report on jobless claims coincides with fading prospects in Washington for a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, states and cities. Congress remains at an impasse.

Business

The latest business news.

coronavirus pandemic 18 hours ago

Asian Stocks Follow Wall St Lower as Stimulus Hopes Fade

Walmart Oct 14

Walmart Divides Black Friday Deals Into 3 Separate Events That Kick Off Online

At the same time, economists say they have grown increasingly skeptical about the government’s figures for unemployment claims, even though there is little doubt that hiring has slowed and many employers are still cutting jobs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicEconomyunemployment
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us