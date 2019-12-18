Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Customers Worry Their Shipments Might Miss Christmas

The company says they're burning the figurative candle at both ends to make things right

Hundreds of loyal Yankee Candle customers are hoping their delayed orders arrive in time for the holidays, and are demanding an explanation from the iconic candle company, NBC News reported.

Cindy Spurgeon, a retired nurse from Missouri, said she's been buying from Yankee Candle for the last 20-25 years and that she placed an order for a batch of candles Dec. 6.

"I've had so many candles delivered throughout the years with no problem," Spurgeon told NBC News. "My kids always joke that there are more Yankee candles than anything else in the house."

But this holiday season, Spurgeon's house might not smell of her favorite Christmas Cookie, Red Apple Wreath, Christmas Eve, and Home for the Holiday candle scents as her order has not yet been delivered.

A Yankee Candle spokesperson told NBC News that the company is "working to make things right" with all customers whose orders are delayed, blaming the blown deadlines on a higher-than-usual volume of orders.

