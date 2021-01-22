Wine Not? American Airlines Launches Wine Delivery Service

American Airlines has launched an at-home wine delivery service featuring bottles directly from the carrier’s lounges and onboard offerings.

American partnered with Vinesse Wines, an online wine retailer, to debut its Flagship Cellars collection.

The selection of curated wines available in the new program would normally be served to those who book "Flagship" airline tickets — a deluxe ticketing option only available on international and transcontinental flights.

But with Flagship lounges closed networkwide and many of the premium cabin in-flight amenities, including alcohol service, limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Worth-based carrier is looking to offload its surplus of wine.

"We created Flagship Cellars to provide more ways for customers to enjoy our Flagship wine even if they aren’t flying in one of our premium cabins,” spokeswoman Alison Taylor said in a news release.

Consumers can choose to purchase individual bottles that range in price from about $12.99 to $39.99 or buy mixed pack collections starting at $49.99 and going up to $400. There is also a subscription option for $99 a month, including delivery, for a rotating selection of three wines picked by American’s sommeliers.

AAdvantage members will also be able to rack up two frequent-flyer miles for every dollar spent.

American plans to continue the program even when air travel demand recovers.

