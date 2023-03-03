bright spot

California Great Grandma Learns Her New Great Granddaughter Is Named After Her

Millions of social media users are touched by a viral video that captured the moment a 90-year-old great grandmother learned a new great granddaughter was named after her.

By Helen Jeong

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 90-year-old California great grandmother is a new Internet sensation after millions of social media users from around the world watched the video of her meeting her new great granddaughter, who was named after her.

The sweet moment shows Leanna Ferrante breaking the news to grandma, Barbara Jean Boes, that she decided to name her first child after her. The baby girl, Mia Jean Ferrante, is Boes’ 17th great granddaughter.

“It was so exciting,” Boes recalled. “I was so happy I got teary-eyed.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For Ferrante, naming her first child after her beloved grandmother was a natural decision.

“Grandma has been such a huge part of my life,” explained Ferrante, who said her parents set up a granny flat to move Boes in decades ago. “Grandma Barb is such a wonderful, wonderful person. It’s special for everybody else to see how wonderful she is.”

Ferrante hopes her new daughter will grow up to emulate the love and joyfulness that Boes has been sharing with the world.

News

Top news of the day

LA Archdiocese 5 hours ago

Can LA Archbishop Forgive Bishop O'Connell's Killer? ‘His Life Was an Extraordinary Blessing'

LA River 51 mins ago

In March 1938, the Catastrophic LA River Flood Devastated Los Angeles

“I hope my baby girls will grow up to be just as loving, kind and wonderful as grandma,” Ferrante said.

Boes expressed her wishes for the three-month-old great granddaughter.

“If [Mia Jean] turns out exactly like her mom -- perfect!”

This article tagged under:

bright spot
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us