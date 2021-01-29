1 Dead, Several Injured Following Water Rescue in San Ysidro

One person died and several others were injured Friday after reportedly becoming stuck in the U.S. side of a drainage culvert that controls water flow beneath the border.

Border Patrol agents were first alerted to possible activity in the culvert, east of East San Ysidro Boulevard and Rail Court, at at around 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisory Agent Jeff Stephenson.

An agent went to the culvert and heard people calling for help from inside, Stephenson said.

The culvert has grates inside to stop people and debris from passing through. The agent opened the grate and saw one person who appeared to be dead and another who needed to be helped out of the water.

Border Patrol agents called the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to assist with the rescue around 4:11 p.m.

When SDFD crews arrived at least eight people were found needing medical attention. One person was pronounced dead when crews arrived, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Robert Allen.

Three of the seven who survived were transported to a local hospital, according to SDFD. Allen said all of the patients involved were in the U.S. illegally.

The culvert was approximately 5 feet by 5 feet and equipped with technology that can alert USBP agents when people are inside, according to Stephenson.

