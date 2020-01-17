Santa Cruz

1-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped by Father in Santa Cruz: Sheriff’s Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 1-year-old girl was kidnapped Friday morning in Santa Cruz, according to a tweet from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The girl, named Mila, was kidnapped in the area of Front and Second streets in Santa Cruz, and the suspect has been identified as Brian Sellen, the sheriff's office said.

Mila is wearing pink pajamas, and one of her shoes was found in the neighborhood, Santa Cruz police said.

California

News from across California

homelessness crisis 58 mins ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wraps Up Homeless Tour in Oakland

Iran Jan 16

Oceanside Family All Too Familiar with Soleimani, Part of Lawsuit Over Iran Attacks

Police set up a perimeter around the area, and they believe Sellen is on foot and hiding out somewhere in the vicinity.

Anyone who sees Mila or Brian Sellen should call 911, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Santa CruzKidnap
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us