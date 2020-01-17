1-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped by Father in Santa Cruz: Sheriff’s Officials

A 1-year-old girl was kidnapped Friday morning in Santa Cruz, according to a tweet from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The girl, named Mila, was kidnapped in the area of Front and Second streets in Santa Cruz, and the suspect has been identified as Brian Sellen, the sheriff's office said.

Mila is wearing pink pajamas, and one of her shoes was found in the neighborhood, Santa Cruz police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the area, and they believe Sellen is on foot and hiding out somewhere in the vicinity.

Anyone who sees Mila or Brian Sellen should call 911, police said.

No further details were immediately available.