15-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed in Oakland While Riding in Vehicle

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Oakland late Wednesday night while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle, bringing the city's 2021 homicide total to 109, according to the police.

The girl was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle driving in the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown person fired shots into the vehicle, striking and killing the 15-year-old, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The tragedy of a 15-year-old’s life being extinguished on an Oakland street epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers are seeing daily," police union president Barry Donelan said in a statement.

Oakland officers have responded to more than 575 shootings this year and recovered nearly 1,000 firearms, the police union said. The 109 homicides this year equals the total for 2020.

In 2019, Oakland had 75 homicides.

The union or police department had no information about the shooter or the suspect vehicle. The identity of the victim was not provided.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.