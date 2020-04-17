2 Arrested in Deadly Assault of Homeless Man in Hillcrest

San Diego police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a homeless man found bloodied on the streets of Hillcrest.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Willie Gray, 64, of Louisiana, and Darcell Moore, 39, of San Diego, are accused in deadly assault of a 60-year-old man who was found lying on Front and West Washington streets Wednesday.

At around 9:15 p.m. that night, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting there was a man down on the street, in the area near the Mission Hills Bike Shop. SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said the caller said there was blood near the man, and it looked like he had been attacked.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from trauma to his head and upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police confirmed.

Officers began investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

A witness gave police a description of two men possibly involved in the victim’s assault: Gray and Moore. Officers found the suspects and they were detained for questioning.

Dobbs said Friday Gray and Moore had been booked into jail on each on a count of first-degree murder for the victim’s killing. Gray is also facing a burglary charge. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

The police department said the victim has been identified, but he is not being named just yet as officials work on notifying his family first.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators have not yet released details on what may have led up to the deadly attack.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.