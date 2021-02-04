Campo

2 Undocumented People Found in Trunk After Pursuit near Campo, Authorities Say

A driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested Wednesday near Campo after leading U.S. Border Patrol officers on a pursuit.

At around 5 p.m. a Ford Mustang, driven by a woman, fled at a high rate of speed from the USBP checkpoint located on Interstate 8 near Campo. As the vehicle exited I-8 west on Main Street, it collided with another vehicle, USBP said.

Jeff Stephenson, a USBP agent, said two undocumented immigrants were found in the truck of the Mustang.

All occupants in the Mustang were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The civilian in the other vehicle was evaluated and cleared by first responders.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

