Three people were injured Saturday in a two-alarm fire that burned multiple homes and killed a dog in Antioch, fire officials confirmed Saturday.

Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke in what appeared to be two homes on fire.

Three victims were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation, officials said.

A separate fire was burning brush Saturday near homes at Lone Tree Way and Terranova Drive, also in Antioch.