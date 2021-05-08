3 Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rocks, Rising Water at Pescadero State Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people after they were stranded on the rocks Saturday evening at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire officials said.

According to Cal Fire, three people were stranded on the rocks with the water rising around them. Several agencies including U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and California State Parks were on scene to rescue the stranded people.

Cal Fire officials added that three people were rescued after the U.S. Coast Guard performed a hoist operation.

No other details have been released at this time.

LATEST: All three people are being medically assessed. Look closely. This video shows the dangerous conditions when standing on the rocks, with the waves crashing all around. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/5bN70xhQv9 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 9, 2021