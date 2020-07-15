something good

4 Sets of Twins Born at Children's Hospital Stanford in 32 Hours

'I cannot recall so many twin births within that short of a time frame,' a longtime nurse manager at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford said

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over the course of a 32-hour stretch, doctors at one Bay Area hospital delivered four sets of twins — a rare occurrence that hospital staff can't recall ever happening in recent history.

The "multiple twin marathon" at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto began at 8:15 a.m. on June 29 and ended at 4:08 p.m. the following day, according to Stanford Children's Health. Three sets of twins were born on June 29, with the fourth and final entering the world on June 30.

Hospital staff believe this was the largest number of twins the hospital has ever cared for at one time.

"I cannot recall so many twin births within that short of a time frame," Lou Filoteo, a nurse manager who has worked at the hospital for 19 years, said.

Three of the four sets of twins born at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in 32 hours.
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Three of the four sets of twins born at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in 32 hours.

The odds of having twins are 1 in 30, according to Stanford Children's Health. The odds of having four sets of twins in a row like this are roughly 1 in 1,000,000.

California

News from across California

Military homecoming 50 mins ago

‘I Missed Momma': Santee Preschool Student Reunited With Army Mom After Year-Long Deployment

Live 911 2 hours ago

Live 911 Pilot Program Expands From Chula Vista to Be Offered Nationwide

Three of the sets of twins are at home, Stanford Children's Health said. The fourth set, identical sisters Hadley and Olivia Sacher, remain at the hospital in the intermediate care unit, but they are doing well. When they were born, they weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces and 3 pounds, 9 ounces.

This article tagged under:

something good
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us