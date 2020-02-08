Richmond

Child Dies After Hit-and-Run Collision in Richmond; Police Search for Suspect

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Richmond police on Saturday called on the public to help them in the search for a driver who fatally struck a 4-year-old boy and sped away from the scene of the collision.

The child, identified only as Heitor, was hit around 5 p.m. Friday along the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue while he was standing near his father, police said. He was flown to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

The vehicle that struck the child did not stop and fled the scene, according to police.

It was described as a 1999-2003 metallic blue Ford Explorer with aftermarket chrome-type rims and an apparent white rectangular sticker on the bottom right corner of the back window. Police said the car sustained minor front end damage.

The car was last seen traveling westbound on Coalinga Avenue toward 22nd street, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 510-233-1214.

Editor's Note: Officials have corrected the boy's first name.

